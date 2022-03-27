Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) will post sales of $46.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $48.92 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $98.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $217.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.71 million to $221.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $244.59 million, with estimates ranging from $232.18 million to $257.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 357.74% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

PBYI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 438,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,197. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 38,023 shares of company stock valued at $118,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

