Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 84.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,850 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $27,691,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $24,112,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,499,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

