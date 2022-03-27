Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05.
NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $25.46.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile
First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.
