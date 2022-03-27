QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,498,727 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 88,545 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $456,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,201,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,301,244. The company has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.