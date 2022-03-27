Qubitica (QBIT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.00

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Qubitica alerts:

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

