QuickSwap (QUICK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.72 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $222.11 or 0.00494972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $72.65 million and $8.72 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00047456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.95 or 0.07077488 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,832.34 or 0.99907286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00047351 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars.

