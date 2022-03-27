Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Quidel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quidel has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.80.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $109.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.97.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth $42,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bbva USA increased its position in Quidel by 695.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

