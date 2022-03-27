Raymond James Weighs in on Finning International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Finning International in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion.

FTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.30.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$38.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.43. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$29.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 997 shares in the company, valued at C$38,384.50. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total transaction of C$239,639.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,090,907.48. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,214 shares of company stock valued at $542,250.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

