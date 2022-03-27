Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Reduced by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average is $89.96. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $76.07 and a 52-week high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

