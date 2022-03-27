Raze Network (RAZE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $491,286.00

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $491,286.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00047340 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.98 or 0.06993573 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,747.55 or 0.99979885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046079 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.