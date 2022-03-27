Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Million

Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) to report $1.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.94 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $13.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.94 million, with estimates ranging from $22.11 million to $39.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS.

RETA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,978,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 1,005,161 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 695,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,918,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.33. 404,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,309. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.17.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

