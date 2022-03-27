Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.40

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 492339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBGLY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($100.05) to GBX 7,800 ($102.69) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,580.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.