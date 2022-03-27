Red Metal Resources (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Trading Up 5.3%

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Red Metal Resources (OTCMKTS:RMESF)

Red Metal Resources Ltd., an early stage mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The firm explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Farellon property, which is located in the Carrizal Alto mining district; the Perth property, which is located in the III Region of Atacama, Chile; and the Mateo property in III Region of Chile, Region de Atacama.

