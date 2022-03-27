Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Critical Analysis

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and BAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.16 billion 0.22 -$50.00 million ($3.19) -5.14 BAB $3.07 million N/A $650,000.00 $0.09 9.22

BAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1 1 4 0 2.50 BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus price target of $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 75.71%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than BAB.

Risk & Volatility

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -4.30% -38.63% -4.07% BAB 21.18% 16.35% 10.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BAB beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

BAB Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.