Redd (RDD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $498,877.00

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,545.50 or 1.00043669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00063922 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00023308 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002070 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011312 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars.

