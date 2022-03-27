Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $109,271,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,537,000 after acquiring an additional 547,735 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,034,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,154,000 after acquiring an additional 416,210 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV opened at $81.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $91.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.