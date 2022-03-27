Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 145.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,316 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

RF stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

