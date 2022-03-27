Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 13,875 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,983 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.