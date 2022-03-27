Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 634 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $136,417,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.7% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.