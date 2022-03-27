Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Takes $110,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,707 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $74.37 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.