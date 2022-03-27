Relx (NYSE:RELX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.91) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.20) to GBX 2,730 ($35.94) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,788.00.

Relx stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. Relx has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 17.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Relx by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

