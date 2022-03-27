Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Cowen downgraded Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,003,000 after acquiring an additional 740,630 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 889,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.