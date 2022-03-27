Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,823 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.79. 1,424,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,647. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.23.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.