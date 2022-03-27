Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,088 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,048,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,214,662. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average is $105.22.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

