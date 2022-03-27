Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,011 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after acquiring an additional 273,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after acquiring an additional 306,956 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.23.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,682,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,421,329. The company has a market capitalization of $218.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

