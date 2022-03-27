Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. 18,090,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,193,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

