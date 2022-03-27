Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.56. 3,763,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,214. The company has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

