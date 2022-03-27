Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.44. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 674,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 118.18%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

