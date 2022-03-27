Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) will report sales of $72.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.18 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $69.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $297.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.94 million to $305.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $313.41 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $328.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 118.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

