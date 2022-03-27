Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,269 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 386,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $85.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

