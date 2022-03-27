Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $153.55. 89,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.93.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

