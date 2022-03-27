Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,899 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,301,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,133,000 after purchasing an additional 418,828 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,522,000 after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,529. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

