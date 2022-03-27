Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,391 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 102.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 93.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 862.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.88. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

