Reviewing Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Altus Midstream and Kinetik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinetik 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kinetik has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.00%. Given Kinetik’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream 69.18% -20.25% 4.31% Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Altus Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altus Midstream and Kinetik’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $148.41 million 7.51 $80.48 million $5.13 13.37 Kinetik $160.62 million 21.02 $99.22 million $5.13 13.37

Kinetik has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream.

Risk & Volatility

Altus Midstream has a beta of 3.38, meaning that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Altus Midstream pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Altus Midstream pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Kinetik beats Altus Midstream on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Midstream (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.