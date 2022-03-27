Reviewing Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) & Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services 0.43% 167.08% 2.63% Oxbridge Re 83.06% 72.39% 64.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kingsway Financial Services and Oxbridge Re, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Oxbridge Re’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $91.77 million 1.44 -$340,000.00 $0.00 -546,000.00 Oxbridge Re $1.21 million 31.51 -$50,000.00 $1.25 5.30

Oxbridge Re has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsway Financial Services. Kingsway Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oxbridge Re beats Kingsway Financial Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

