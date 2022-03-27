RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $20.81 on Friday. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $175.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of -0.36.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,078,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in RGC Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 72,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RGC Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in RGC Resources by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

