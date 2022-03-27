RH (RH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RH stock opened at $351.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. RH has a fifty-two week low of $320.81 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.43.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in RH by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of RH by 1,169.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of RH by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in RH by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RH (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
