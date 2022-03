RH (RH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RH stock opened at $351.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. RH has a fifty-two week low of $320.81 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in RH by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of RH by 1,169.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of RH by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in RH by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $692.75.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

