Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RNMBY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €110.00 ($120.88) to €121.00 ($132.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €120.00 ($131.87) to €190.00 ($208.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($126.37) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($132.97) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of RNMBY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $43.74.
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
