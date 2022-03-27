Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $545.94 million, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $801,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.