Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $630.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS RTMVF opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

