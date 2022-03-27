Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) will report $45.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $46.92 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year sales of $181.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $181.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $26.19 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $510.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.31%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

