RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$25.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REI.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total value of C$163,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,905 shares in the company, valued at C$1,765,101.25.

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$25.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$19.33 and a 52 week high of C$26.11.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

