RMB Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,155,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,061 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $276.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $695.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

