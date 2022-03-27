RMB Capital Management LLC Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $126.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.27 and its 200-day moving average is $138.85. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.75 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

