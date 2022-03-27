RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 87.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,095 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

