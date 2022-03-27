RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.