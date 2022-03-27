RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $322.54 million, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

