RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,167 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,155,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,061 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $276.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

