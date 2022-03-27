Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 8.3%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.45 and last traded at $46.56. 348,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,370,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion and a PE ratio of -43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.19.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,053 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 131,594.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

