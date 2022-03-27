Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.14.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at 7.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 9.06 and a 200 day moving average of 12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of 7.55 and a 12-month high of 21.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

